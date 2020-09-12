Jerome Junker
- - Jerome R. "Jerry" Junker, 78, Sept. 11, 2020. Loving companion & partner of Jana Stortz, beloved son of the late Elizabeth Mayo & step-son of Paul "Mick" Mayo, dear brother of the late Charles Junker & Betty Noumoff, dear cousin of Bill (Sharon), Bob (Mary Charles), Greg (Mary) & Jean Dees. Jerry was like a father to Jennifer Williams (Tim). Also survived by nieces & nephews. Visitation Tue., Sept. 15, 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Entombment, following the service, at St. Joseph New Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati
, because of the wonderful care they gave to Jerry. There will be a celebration of life at a future date. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com