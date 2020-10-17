1/
Jerome "Jerry" Koenig
1932 - 2020
Jerome "Jerry" Koenig

Reading - Jerome W. "Jerry" Koenig, beloved husband of the late JoAnn Koenig for 53 years. Loving father of Donna King, Scott (Cindy) Koenig, Sandy (Mike) Wilking, Sharon (Joe) Gertz, and Mike (Kris) Koenig. Adored "Gpa" of 14 and great-grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Mary Weinle. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Catherine Koenig, and brother, Don Koenig. Served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Passed away, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation Wed. Oct. 21st from 5pm-7pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Facemasks required. Mass of Christian Burial (for family only) Thur. Oct. 22nd at 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Church (Reading). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Reading V.Y.O. (1506 Riesenberg Ln, 45215) or American Legion Post 69 (9000 Reading Rd, 45215). www.MRFH.com




