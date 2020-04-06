|
Jerome "Jerry" Langguth
Anderson Twp. - Jerome "Jerry" Langguth beloved husband of the late Sue A. Ollier Langguth, devoted father of Jerome "Jay" (Stephanie) and Joan Langguth. Dear brother of the late Donald "Don" Langguth, loving grandfather of Elise, Grace, and Terri, also survived by several nieces and nephews. April 1, 2020. Age 87 years. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Memorials to please go to the Comboni Missionaries. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Date of further memorials will be made when gatherings are allowed again.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020