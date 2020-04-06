Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Langguth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Langguth

Add a Memory
Jerome "Jerry" Langguth Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Langguth

Anderson Twp. - Jerome "Jerry" Langguth beloved husband of the late Sue A. Ollier Langguth, devoted father of Jerome "Jay" (Stephanie) and Joan Langguth. Dear brother of the late Donald "Don" Langguth, loving grandfather of Elise, Grace, and Terri, also survived by several nieces and nephews. April 1, 2020. Age 87 years. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Memorials to please go to the Comboni Missionaries. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Date of further memorials will be made when gatherings are allowed again.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -