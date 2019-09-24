|
|
Jerome M. Allaire
Green Twp. - ALLAIRE, Jerome M. (Jerry), Age 83, of Cincinnati, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born February 27, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa to Louis and Barbara Ann (Lorenz) Allaire, he was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Noreen Allaire. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Clare (Lothamer) Allaire, his children and their spouses Michael (Gina) Allaire, Cincinnati; Helen (Thomas) Fahey, Miamisburg; Bridget (Harri) Allaire-Maki, Kerava, Finland; Stephen (Beth) Allaire, Miamisburg; Diane (Julio) Almanza, Cincinnati; David (Betsy) Allaire, Cincinnati; James (Raissa) Allaire, Berwyn, IL; and Daniel (Linda) Allaire, Los Angeles, 15 grandchildren Kimberly (Jason) Kane, Stephanie Allaire, Mark (Everdeen) Fahey, Paul, William, and Rev. Timothy Fahey, Matthew, Joseph and Kate Allaire, Julio Jr. and Sophia Almanza, Margie and Ellie Allaire, and Sam and Noah Allaire, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, IN and the University of Dayton. He was a longtime UD Flyer basketball fan. He was a former chapter president of the American Production and Inventory Control Society/Institute for Supply Management, of which he was a practicing member for 35 years. He always took a genuine interest in the activities of his children and grandchildren and had a deep love of learning and music. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Therese Little Flower Parish and St. Ann Parish, Groesbeck. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., St. Ann Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory. Condolences may be expressed to frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019