Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Jerome "Jerry" R. Hassenger

Cherry Grove - Jerome "Jerry" R. Hassenger son of the late Edward J. and Mary Hassenger (nee Ward) beloved brother of Mary "Cathy" C. Pulliam, Patricia "Patty" M. Meagher, Gloria A. (John) Lake, William "Billy" B., the late James and Thomas Hassenger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 30, 2020. Age 59 years. Residence Cherry Grove. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Wed. Feb. 5, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to League for Animal Welfare. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
