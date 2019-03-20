Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick Catholic Church
Largo, FL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Jerome V. Herbort

Jerome V. Herbort Obituary
Jerome V. Herbort

Largo - 76, of Largo, passed away March 13, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he graduated from Roger Bacon HS. Jerry retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of service as Senior Master Sergeant and he continued his service to our country for 20 years with the US Postal Service. Jerry was a loving and generous husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce, daughter Anna (Scott) Chapel, step-sons Ethan and Aiden, son Thomas (Brittney) Herbort and their son Thompson as well as brother Paul Herbort and sister Catherine Mondie. A lover of life, he enjoyed sunsets, travel and photography. He will dearly be missed. A Celebration of Mass will take place at 10am on March 22, 2019 at St Patrick Catholic Church, Largo. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
