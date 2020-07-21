Jerri Jacobs
Cold Spring - Jerri Jacobs (nee Jansen), 86, of Cold Springs, KY, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. Jerri was an accomplished artist, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Jerri was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Carroll; and her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Menninger. She is survived by her siblings, William Jansen and Brenda (Paul) Acra; and her children, Gerhardt (Joan) Jacobs, Shauna (David) Zerhusen, Mark (Ann) Jacobs, and David (Denise) Jacobs Sims. Jerri also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Church in Taylor Mill, KY. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.
Memorial contributions to: The St. Elizabeth Foundation Breast Center 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.
Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.