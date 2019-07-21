Jerry C. Ulm, Sr.



Jerry C., Sr.; Beloved husband of the late Lois J. (nee Porter) Ulm; Devoted father of Deborah Smith, Terri (Greg) Gunther, Jerry A. (Judy) Ulm, Jeffrey Ulm, J.C. (Sheral) Ulm and LeRoy James Ulm; Dear grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; Also survived by his beloved dog Coco; Jerry passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 76; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5-8 PM; Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 AM; He was a member of the Western Hills-Cheviot Lodge No. 140 and Syrian Shrine who will hold services on Wednesday at 7:30 PM; He was the Past Potentate of the Shrine in 2010, the Director of The Corvette Unit and a member of the Hillbillies; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to of Cincinnati; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019