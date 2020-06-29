Jerry Conrad
Lawrenceburg - Jerry Lynn Conrad, Lawrenceburg. Jerry was born on October 5, 1937 to the late Robert and Ruth (Hunefeld) Conrad. Raised with brother Tom and sister Janie in Lawrenceburg, IN, he graduated from Lawrenceburg HS in 1955. He joined the Air Force, and was stationed in Japan until he returned to Lawrenceburg in 1960. Jerry spent the next 60 years playing his trumpet. He played in the The Bob Braun Show band, and his band Rhythm & Brass played The Nick Clooney Show from 1968-1974. He traveled with the Frank Sinatra, Jr. Band from 1974-1976. Rhythm & Brass played countless clubs & theaters over the years. Jerry was a fixture in the Blue Wisp Big Band every Wednesday night. Late in life, Jerry played his trumpet in retirement facilities in Cincinnati. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Tom (Sharon) Conrad and sister Janie (Ken) Frey; is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Flamm; son Todd Conrad; daughter Lisa (Jim) Hanigan; four grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew. Jerry Conrad passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 82, after a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
