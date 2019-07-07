|
|
Jerry DeNoma
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Kramer, loving father of Emily and Eric (Amanda), dear grandfather of Audrey and Wyatt, devoted son of Claudette and the late Jerome Sr., brother of Lori, Debbie, Jan, Michelle and Matt. Jerry passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at age 63. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church 7600 Winton Rd., Wednesday July 10 at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to Goodwill Industries. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019