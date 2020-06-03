Jerry Haskin
Cincinnati - HASKIN, Jerry L. Beloved husband of Royette Haskin (nee Haynes) for 69 years, Loving father of Sandra L. Robertson, Jerry T. (Vivian) Haskin Sr., Victoria L. (Eddie) Smith, David C. (Lori) Haskin, Joseph A. (Sandra) Haskin and the late Steven L. Haskin. Cherished grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 20 and great-great grandfather of 4. Preceded in death by Betty Store, Ruth Volz, William Haskin and Ella Sue Young. Passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will take place at GracePoint Church 7630 View Place Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Friday from 4pm until Funeral Service at 7pm. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.