Jerry Kellems
1954 - 2020
Jerry Kellems

Harrison - born on May 26, 1954 in Huntingburg, IN to the late Victor & Virginia (Hefling) Kellems. Jerry owned Jerry's Truck & Diesel. He enjoyed working on cars, trucks, & tractors and being on his tractor mowing grass. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Lisa Kellems. Devoted father of Daniel L. (JoAnna), Victor J. (Kaycee) & James A (fiancée Sarah) Kellems. Cherished grandpa of Cameron, Kearney, Madison, Leeland, Miles, & Henry Kellems. Brother of: Judy (Tom) Scott, Joan (Danny) Campbell, Dave (Pam), Mike, Tim ( Kathleen), John & the late Dan Kellems; mother-in-law: Patricia Foster. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Services were private. Memorials are requested to go to American Heart Association OR UC Hospital - Cardiac Unit. through Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH 45030. condolences www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
