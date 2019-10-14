Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Jerry L. Mastin

Jerry L. Mastin Obituary
Jerry L. Mastin

Springfield Twp. - Jerry L. Mastin. Beloved husband of the late Virginia L. Mastin nee Irwin. Devoted father of Debora (Emmerich Hollitsch) Mastin, the late Kathy Berry, the late Kimberly McConnell, and Jerry L. (Amber) Mastin, II. Loving brother-in-law of Bob (Jackie) Irwin. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jerry passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 83 years. US Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 11 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery (Mason, OH). Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
