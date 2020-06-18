Jerry Langen
Green Township[ - Beloved husband of the late Dianne L. Langen (Nee Foster) for 39 years. Dear brother of the late Mary Anne (Richard) Brauer and brother in law of Sharon (the late Marvin) Welte. Devoted uncle of Jennifer (Steve) Burns, Eric Welte and Jill Welte. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Lawrence Education Fund or charity of ones choice. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.