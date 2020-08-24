1/1
Jerry Michael Meece
Springfield Twp. - Jerry Michael Meece, age 74 years, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Kirchgessner Meece for 50 years. Loving father of Robert (Ashley) Meece. Dear brother of Deborah Warner, Melinda Finley, Tammy (Lou) Paisley and the late Barbara (Dan) Sommer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, August 25 from 4 PM until time of funeral service at 7 PM. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
