Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Resources
Jerry Perry

Jerry Perry Obituary
Jerry Perry

Bridgetown - Gerald N Perry, beloved husband of Helen Schweiger Perry, loving father of Mike (Dona) Flannery, Jan (Ron) Riggs and Barbara (Jeff) Brandt, grandfather of 3, great grandfather of 6, proceeded in death by his parents and his 4 siblings. Retired, AT&T Electrical Engineer. Died, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 age 89. Private funeral services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to Grace Hospice, 4850 Smith Road #100C, Cincinnati (45212). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
