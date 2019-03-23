Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Schaedle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Schaedle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Schaedle Obituary
Jerry Schaedle

Cincinnati - Jerry beloved husband of Jan (nee Eilermann) Schaedle. Loving father of Jeff (engaged to MJ), Justin (Katie) and Jared Schaedle. Devoted grandfather of Adam, Vinnie and Lauren Schaedle. Dear brother-in-law of Don (Terri) and Jerry Eilermann. Dear cousin of Bill (Kay) Westendorf of Sarasota, FL. Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 68. Visitation will be Sat. Mar. 23rd from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., 45205. If so desired memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, 45263-3597.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now