Jerry Siglock
Jerry Siglock

Green Township - Jerry E. Siglock, beloved husband of the late Margaret I. Siglock (Nee Sollmann) for 54 years. Loving father of Steven, Teresa and Marc (April) Siglock. Dear brother of John A. Siglock and brother-in-law of William J. (Beverly) Sollmann. Also survived by his nieces, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 84 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd. on TUESDAY from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Www.bjmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
