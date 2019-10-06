|
|
Jerry Simon
Cheviot - Jerry Simon, beloved husband of Bertha Strong Simon, loving father of Cynthia (Tom) Stevens and Steven (Elizabeth) Simon, grandfather of Mariah Santa Maria, Braxton and the late Emery Simon, brother of the late Edward Simon, he will also be miss by his extended family and friends. Retired welder, having worked at Production Manufacturing Corp. Died, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 age 75. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 10 AM until 12 Noon. Funeral Mass, 12:30 PM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial to follow in Baltimore Pike Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Starshine Hospice at Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnett Ave, Cincinnati (45229), or St Martin Parish, 3720 St Martin Pl, Cheviot (45211). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019