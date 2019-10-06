Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
St Martin of Tours Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Simon

Add a Memory
Jerry Simon Obituary
Jerry Simon

Cheviot - Jerry Simon, beloved husband of Bertha Strong Simon, loving father of Cynthia (Tom) Stevens and Steven (Elizabeth) Simon, grandfather of Mariah Santa Maria, Braxton and the late Emery Simon, brother of the late Edward Simon, he will also be miss by his extended family and friends. Retired welder, having worked at Production Manufacturing Corp. Died, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 age 75. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 10 AM until 12 Noon. Funeral Mass, 12:30 PM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial to follow in Baltimore Pike Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Starshine Hospice at Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnett Ave, Cincinnati (45229), or St Martin Parish, 3720 St Martin Pl, Cheviot (45211). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now