Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd.
Columbus, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd.
Columbus, OH
Jerusha Clark


1989 - 2019
Jerusha Clark Obituary
Jerusha Clark

Columbus - Jerusha Clark, age 30, passed away August 23, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Celebration of Life 10AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH, where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Jerusha's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
