Jesse Smith
Bright - Jesse A. Smith, age 91 of Bright, Indiana passed away at his home Friday, January 17, 2020. Born March 26, 1928 in Grants Lick, Kentucky; the son of William Leon and Carra Hilda (Kidwell) Smith.
Jesse, a 1946 graduate of Bright School, married Jeanie Hurley on April 18, 1947 in Bright, Indiana.
He Worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Cincinnati Gas & Electric (CG&E) for 45 years, retiring in 1992. Jesse attended Bright Christian Church for over 82 years. He served as an Elder of the church for 58 years and he also taught Sunday School. Jesse was an avid softball and volleyball player.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jeanie Smith of Bright, Indiana. Father of Mark Smith and Cyndi (George) Sundrup. Grandpa of 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents William Leon and Carra Smith, son Scott A. Smith, daughter-in-law Debra A. Smith, and siblings Ruth Grubbs, Ruby Harmeyer, Lois Reese, Freda Swales, Saralee Callan, Tucker Smith and Loyd Smith.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of funeral services at 3:00 P.M., all at Bright Christian Church, 24457 State Line Road Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025. Burial will follow at Gibson Cemetery, Bright, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cookson Hills Christian School, c/o Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway Street Harrison, Ohio 45030.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020