Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Vanderbilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt

Add a Memory
Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt Obituary
Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt

Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt, loving mother of Ashley, Aaliyah, Amari and Amori Vanderbilt, beloved daughter of John G. Souder and the late Jacqueline Vanderbilt, granddaughter of James G. Souder, sister of Ralph Timerding, Kimberly Vanderbilt and the late Peggy and Maryann Timerding, she is survived by many other family members and friends. Died March 4, 2020. Age 32. Residence Newport, Ky. Funeral service will be held at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Mon. March 9, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at funeral home on Monday from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -