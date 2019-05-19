|
|
Jim Liber
Cincinnati - beloved husband of 67 years to the late Mary Jo (nee Kempe), loving father of Lisa (Pete) Schwartz, Mike (Julie) Liber, Sally (Bob) Veatch, MaryEllen (Jim) Gantt and the late John (Kathy) Liber, grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 8. Jim is a member of the Xavier University Football Hall of Fame and Legion of Honor, referee for the Mid-American Conference and clock operator for the Bengals. Jim passed away on Wednesday May 15 2019 at age 93. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd, Finneytown, 45224 on Monday May 20 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the Parkinson Support & Wellness 260 Stetson St. Suite 2300 Cincinnati, OH 45219. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019