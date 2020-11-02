Jim Powell
Jim Powell passed away on October 30th, 2020, at the age of 70. He is the beloved husband of Lee (nee Kuntz) Powell. Loving dad of Carrie (Chris) Gemmell and Adam (Mindy) Metz. Cherished grandpa of Connor Montag, Aidan Gemmell, Marley Metz and Miles Metz. Dear brother of Danny (Toni) Powell, Joe Powell, Jerry (Brenda) Powell, the late David Powell & special "brother" to Marie Fischer. Preceded in death by his parents, the late James Powell and the late Dorothy Powell. Survived by his devoted dad, Joseph Powell. Dear brother-in-law of Paul (Mary) Kuntz, Dale (Tim) Heffernan and Mark Kuntz. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. And for that matter, adored nephew of his aunts and uncles. Jim loved golf, the Outer Banks, Friday night dinner, pancakes at Cracker Barrel, Barbra Streisand, scaring the daylights out of little kids, ribbing his buddies, getting a rise out of people, and he always told his grandkids, "I'm glad you got to see me!" A memorial service will be planned in the spring. Please check www.dwifuneralhome.com
for future service details.