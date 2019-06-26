Services
Harrison - Loving husband of Fran M. (Bray) Stout. Dear father of Kimberly (Greg) Wilson, Ginger (Bill) Korn & Jimmie B. (Megan) Stout II. Wonderful grandpa to 8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 PM til the Masonic Service at 7:45 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Sat. June 29, 2019 at 11 AM all services will be held at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St. Harrison. Memorials to Shriner's Burn Hospital or Odd Fellows through the funeral home. full obit. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 26, 2019
