Jimmy Simpson
Jimmy Dee Simpson son of the late Virgil Dee and Lela Simpson, beloved brother of the Peggy (the late George) Nave, Bett (Bob) Nave and Bonnie (Caleb Mark) Burmmett, brother in law to Pat Simpson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lela Simpson, his siblings Dorothy (Chuck) Martin, William Simpson and Patsy Fulcher-Petrey and his nephew David Martin.
Jimmy loved to play pool and did it one handed. He always made the best of things with a smile on his face. He loved family above all things and will be missed by many.
Jimmy passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 73. A visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10 until time of service 11. An committal service will be held at Rose Hill Mason Cemetery immediate following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences can be made at Hodappfuneralhome.com