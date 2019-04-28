Services
Grace Bible Presbyterian Chr
12060 Lebanon Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Bible Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Jones


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jo Ann Jones Obituary
Jo Ann Jones

Cincinnati - Jo Ann Jones, born May 2, 1933, passed away March 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Jones, dear mother of Deborah (Jeff) Woods, Daniel (Tina) Jones, and the late Denise (Steve) Eggers, cherished grandmother of Ann Maldonado, Daniel Jones, and Lindsay (Dan) Horlander, and great grandmother of Bryson, Ian, Kymber, and Brystal Horlander.

Jo Ann was very active in Church and was a member of the Sharonville Senior Center. She loved puzzles, gardening, and crochet.

The family of Jo Ann will be receiving friends for a memorial service at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church on May 4, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM.

Donations may be made in memory of Jo Ann to the Church Youth Group or . Condolences may be left at

shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.