|
|
Jo Ann (nee:Labanz) Kleinwachter
Clearwater, FL - Passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. Age 73. Beloved wife of 25 years to Gerald Kleinwachter. Loving Mother of Ken Lang, Steve Lang (Bridget), and Amy Windisch. Preceded in death by parents John and Mildred Labanz. Loving sister of Geraldine Roflow (Richard, deceased), Jack Labanz (Marilyn, deceased), Laverne Reed (Jim), Sandi Zibulka (John), Jim Labanz (Patsy), Debbie Schreiner (Larry), and the late David and Mary Labanz. Niece of Ethel Rose Labanz. Friend and former spouse of Arnold Lang. Dearest Grandma to Brooks, Brady, Sierra, Christopher, and Megan. Great-Grandmother of Titan. Many cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Courageous 16 year cancer survivor. Long term resident of Madeira and Lake Waynoka. Service date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia in Oakley.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019