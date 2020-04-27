|
Jo Ann Osborne
Miamitown - Beloved wife of the late John Osborne. Loving mother of Cathy (Bob) Hicks, John (Patti) Little and Delzie (Evelyn) Osborne. Cherished grandma of Jody (Matt) McCrady, Jennifer Calloway, Scott (Jodi) Little, Justin (Brandi) Hicks, Roxie Hicks (Derek Smith), and Ruben Lima. Great grandma of Christopher, Allie, Colin, Kai, and Teagan. Dear sister of Bob Johnson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Willy and Grace Johnson and six sisters and one brother. Passed away on April 25th at the age of 87. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the or Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020