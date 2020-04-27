Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Osborne Obituary
Jo Ann Osborne

Miamitown - Beloved wife of the late John Osborne. Loving mother of Cathy (Bob) Hicks, John (Patti) Little and Delzie (Evelyn) Osborne. Cherished grandma of Jody (Matt) McCrady, Jennifer Calloway, Scott (Jodi) Little, Justin (Brandi) Hicks, Roxie Hicks (Derek Smith), and Ruben Lima. Great grandma of Christopher, Allie, Colin, Kai, and Teagan. Dear sister of Bob Johnson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Willy and Grace Johnson and six sisters and one brother. Passed away on April 25th at the age of 87. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the or Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -