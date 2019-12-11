Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Jo Ann Yunker

Jo Ann Yunker Obituary
Jo Ann Yunker

Sayler Park - Beloved daughter of the late Leo & Margaret (Kumpf) Yunker; dear sister of: Margie (the late Raymond "Inky") Spille, the late James (Irene) Yunker, the late John (Marietta) Yunker; aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. Visitation is Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park). Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Al's on the Ohio. Donations may be made to St Judes care of the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
