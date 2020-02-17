Resources
Cincinnati - Jo Anne Ranz (nee Mitchell) beloved wife of George R. Ranz of 71 years. Loving mother of Mitch (Joanie) Ranz, Leslie (Dennis) Lauck, Scott (Nancy) Ranz, Joe (Julie) Ranz, Jamie (Jean) Ranz, and Mary Jane Ranz. Cherished grandmother of 13, and treasured great-grandmother of 22. Dear friend of Lisa Brewer. Passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, age 94. Memorial Gathering Sat. Feb. 29th from 10:30AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12:00PM, both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or Cincinnati Association for the Blind. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27, 2020
