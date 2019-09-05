Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
6543 Miami Avenue
Madeira, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan A. Gardner Obituary
Joan A. Gardner

Cincinnati - GARDNER

Joan A. (nee Farmer), beloved wife of 60 years to the late James J. Gardner, cherished mother of Linda (the late Tom) Mueller, Lori Gardner Sommer, Spencer (Angie) Gardner and Peggy (Gary) Johns, devoted grandmother of Adam (Laura) Mueller, Eric (Keri) Mueller, Jonathan (Alli) Mueller, Maria Sommer, Matthew Gardner, Nathan Gardner, Kyle (Ellie) Johns, Blaire (Kyle) Harder and Madeline Johns, loving great-grandmother to Addy and Amelia Mueller and Grace Johns. Sister of Richard (Joyce) Farmer. She is survived numerous nieces and nephew and her many, many friends. Passed away in her home on Tuesday, September 3rd, surrounded by her family. She leaves a trail of beauty and a legacy of generosity that will live forever in everything that is important and in every action that matters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6th at 1:00PM at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Avenue. (45243) Madeira. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Mary Magdalen House Foundation,1629 Republic Street (45202), or Girls Hope of Greater Cincinnati,1725 Riverside Drive (45202). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.