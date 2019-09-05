|
Joan A. Gardner
Cincinnati - GARDNER
Joan A. (nee Farmer), beloved wife of 60 years to the late James J. Gardner, cherished mother of Linda (the late Tom) Mueller, Lori Gardner Sommer, Spencer (Angie) Gardner and Peggy (Gary) Johns, devoted grandmother of Adam (Laura) Mueller, Eric (Keri) Mueller, Jonathan (Alli) Mueller, Maria Sommer, Matthew Gardner, Nathan Gardner, Kyle (Ellie) Johns, Blaire (Kyle) Harder and Madeline Johns, loving great-grandmother to Addy and Amelia Mueller and Grace Johns. Sister of Richard (Joyce) Farmer. She is survived numerous nieces and nephew and her many, many friends. Passed away in her home on Tuesday, September 3rd, surrounded by her family. She leaves a trail of beauty and a legacy of generosity that will live forever in everything that is important and in every action that matters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6th at 1:00PM at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Avenue. (45243) Madeira. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Mary Magdalen House Foundation,1629 Republic Street (45202), or Girls Hope of Greater Cincinnati,1725 Riverside Drive (45202). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019