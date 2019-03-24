Joan Becker



Cincinnati - Joan A. Becker nee Carter - Loving and faithful wife of Walter H. Becker for 58 years. Beloved daughter of the late Beatrice and Robert W. Carter. Devoted and nurturing mother of Michael S. (Mariko) Becker, Douglas P. (Pamela) Becker and Daniel C. (Charleen) Becker. Dear grandmother of Samuel Becker, Anna (Nate) Lyons, Yukari Becker, Edan Bea Becker , Ryne Becker and Dara Becker. . Passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Joan was a natural educator. She worked energetically and creatively as a teacher and ESL department head at Withrow High School for 24 years, helping many waves of new immigrants from across Hamilton County learn to thrive in their new country and language. She enjoyed reading and was a skilled seamstress. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher at College Hill Presbyterian Church and as a Den Mother and Den Master of Pack 592 Cub Scouts in Groesbeck. What she loved most was spending time with her family, investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren Memorial Contributions may be made to The or the . A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy OH 45231. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 or from 10:00 am till the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019