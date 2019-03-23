|
|
Joan "Jo Ann or Jo" Bennett
Lawrenceburg - Joan ("Jo Ann" or "Jo") Cook Bennett, 91, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, died on March 20, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and was a 1945 graduate of Lawrenceburg Consolidated High School. After graduation, she began working for the Jos. E. Seagram & Sons in Lawrenceburg, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Distillery, Wine, and Allied Workers' International Union of America. Joan was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Bennett, her parents, Harvey & Marietta Donk Cook, and her brother, Carroll Cook. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Cook, her sisters-in-law, Pauline Cook and Mae Deye, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be at 11 AM to 12 PM at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 570 Sheldon Street, Greendale, Indiana, on Monday, March 25, 2019, funeral services following at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow the funeral service at Greendale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 570 Sheldon Street, Greendale, Indiana 47025. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019