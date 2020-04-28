|
Joan C. Focke
Mt. Airy - FOCKE
Joan C. (nee Lux); Beloved wife of the late Elmer M. Focke; Devoted mother of Carol (John) Sagel, Mark (Linda) Focke, Jennifer (Bill) Brandt, Jerry (Bridgett) Focke, Bob (Stephanie) Focke and Diane (Larry) Fehrenbach; Dear grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; Joan passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence in Mt. Airy at the age of 88. Joan was a member of Little Flower Church. She also enjoyed playing cards, and chair volleyball at the Colerain Senior Center. Private Blessing will be held for the immediate family at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the of Greater Cincinnati 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. A live webcast link is available on Joans' obituary page at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020