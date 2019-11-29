|
Joan C. (nee Richardson) Meyer
Joan C. (nee Richardson) Meyer beloved wife of the late Elmer H. Meyer. Loving Mother of Richard E. (Patti) Meyer, Elmer H. Meyer Jr., David C. (Margaret) Meyer, John M. (Nancy) Meyer and (Michael Collins); loving sister to the late Martha Schwinn and loving brother to the late Robert Richardson. Also survived by three grandchildren; Adam Meyer, Brian (Tonia) Meyer, and Gregory (Melissa) Meyer and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass at Guardian Angel Church, 6531 Beechmont Ave. on Thursday, December 5 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tender Mercies, 27 W. 12th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019