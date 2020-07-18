Joan Claire Rogers (nee Sicking)



Mount Washington - Joan Claire Rogers (nee Sicking), age 88, died peacefully July 17, 2020 surrounded by loving family. A lifetime Cincinnati resident, Joan graduated from St. Clement and Our Lady of Angels in St. Bernard. Upon graduation, Joan worked at P&G as a secretary and later returned to work at CPS. An avid Cincinnati and Xavier sports fan, Joan was a member of Moeller K of C Ladies' Auxiliary, Guardian Angels parish, and champion bridge player and enthusiast for decades. Joan will be remembered for putting her family first and her ability to tell a good joke. Joan and Bob raised their family in the same Mt. Washington home for all of their 65 years together. Joan was preceded in death by her late husband Bob Rogers. Joan and Bob had 5 children - Gary (Becky) Rogers, Amy (Tom) Schmidt, Kevin Rogers, Tim (Jennifer Smith) Rogers, Theresa (Nick) Ciampone. Cherished grandma of Robert (Allison) Rogers, Rachael (Ryan) Doll, Nikki (Tom) Witterstaetter, Noelle (Bryan) Westerlund, Michael Rogers, Grady and Danny Schmidt, Maria, Isabel and Chrissy Ciampone, and Gus Smith-Rogers. Great-grandma to Prudence Doll, Lucy Westerlund and Evelynn Rogers. Mass of Christian will be at Guardian Angels Church, 6539 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Wednesday July 22 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9:30-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Queen City Hospice or Guardian Angels Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









