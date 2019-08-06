Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Coors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Coors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Coors Obituary
Joan Coors

Crestview Hills - Joan B. Coors. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Joseph C. Coors. She is survived by her beloved children, David J. Coors, Katherine M. (James) Stout, Robert W. Coors and Carlene J. (Kevin) Brungs and devoted grandchildren, Colin, Kyle, Celia and William. Joan retired from Cincinnati Bell after a 35 year career and was an avid gardener. Visitation Wednesday Aug. 7th from 5:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial 6:30 pm at St. Agnes Church. 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood or The Glaucoma Foundation. Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now