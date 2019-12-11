|
Joan Deinlein
Green Township - Joan Deinlein (Nee Lutts), 78, Departed this life and opened her eyes in heaven with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019. She loved her family and enjoyed family get togethers and holidays. Joan is survived by her husband Thomas E. Deinlein of 60 years. Her grateful children Debra (Terry) Smith, Kevin (Jeannie) Deinlein and Katherine (Bryan Kenny) Deinlein. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life, Rebecca (Derick) Shepherd, Jennifer (Chad) Williams, Robert (Dana) Smith, Carlessa (the late Robert) Baldrick, Kevin Deinlein Jr., Thomas J. (Katrina) Deinlein, Alexia Deinlein, Cody Klug, Carly Gerdes and her 17 great grandchildren and one to arrive soon. Dear sister of Sue (Skip) Adkins and the late Barbara Weingartner, Jerry, Judy and Larry Lutts. Sister in law of Butch Weingartner. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of SW Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019