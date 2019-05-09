Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Milford - Joan Dotson of Milford. Loving wife of James G. Dotson and the late Herbert Wilson. Beloved mother of Steven Eugene (Sharon) Wilson and Deborah Ann Davidson. Dear step mother of Jerry Dotson, Melissa Hilton, and Lisa Freibert. Proud grandmother of four grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends will be received from 5-7 PM on Monday, May 13 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 7 PM. Donations in memory of Joan may be directed to .

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 9, 2019
