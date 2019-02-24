|
|
Joan E. Keller
Cincinnati - Joan E. (nee Querner), beloved wife of William R. "Bob" Keller of 58 years. Loving mother of Don (Patty) Keller and the late Gary Keller. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Keller. Dear sister of the late Bill Querner and sister-in-law of Peggy Querner. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Olga Querner. Passed away Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Age 79. Visitation Weds. Feb. 27th from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm both at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd, (45247). Memorial Contributions requested to the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church or the Cincinnati SPCA. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019