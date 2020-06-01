Joan Elizabeth Murphy (nee Schoenlaub)
Cincinnati - Murphy, Joan Elizabeth (nee Schoenlaub) beloved wife of the late Donald John Murphy. Loving mother of Mike (Suzanne Thamann) Murphy, Mark Murphy, Ed Murphy, Kim (Si) Rose, Jeff (Amy) Murphy, Lori Murphy Meredith and Tina (Tom) Lamb. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Sister of Jack Schoenlaub and Carol Zins. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joan passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4th from 5-7 PM at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Friday, June 5th at 10 AM. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.