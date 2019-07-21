|
|
Joan Elizabeth Pease Seasholes
Denver - Joan Elizabeth Pease Seasholes passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Monday July 15, 2019 in Denver CO. She was 88 years old.
Joan was born in Cincinnati on Sept 11, 1930 as the fifth child to Mary Rieman and James Lewis Pease.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry C Seasholes and is survived by her sister Mary Pease Fleming, of Richmond VA; by her three children Anne S. Kozlu of Istanbul, Turkey; Ellen S O'Gorman of Carbondale, CO; and Craig L Seasholes of Seattle, WA as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Jo graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati and Denison University in Granville Ohio where she met Hank. Together they raised their family in College Hill, then Wyoming Ohio. After children were grown, Jo returned to teaching kindergarten in Mt Healthy Schools until Hank and Jo moved to Denver Colorado in 1976. Following Hank's death in 1994, Jo moved to Santa Fe to spend a decade sharing the delights of grand-motherhood with the O'Gorman children before returning to Denver in 2004 to live out the remainder of her life in the Mile-High City. Her final 3 years Jo was cared for by the staff at Covenant Village of Colorado, where she was appreciated for the same positive, friendly approach to others that she had shared throughout her life.
The family will hold a celebration of Jo's life in Denver at the Jefferson Unitarian Church of Golden CO on Sunday August 11th at 1:30PM and in Cincinnati on October 26th. Memories, condolences and inquiries as to the details of celebrations can be sent to [email protected] Memorial donations should be directed to the service arm Jo's chosen Unitarian Universalist church community https://www.uusc.org/.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019