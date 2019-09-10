Services
Sister Joan Groff S.c. Obituary
Sister Joan Groff, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Joan Groff, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Patricia Buck and the late Miriam Borchelt and Elaine Temming. Survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Monday, September 2, 2019 at age 90. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, September 12 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial has already taken place in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
