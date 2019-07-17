|
Joan Jester
Cincinnati - Joan Blanche Hope Jester passed away Friday, July 12 at Marjorie P Lee Retirement Community in Hyde Park. Joan follows her husband, Marvin Ray Jester. Joan was born on November 18, 1924 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She attended Miami University during World War II where she received a B.S. in Microbiology. She moved to Cincinnati following graduation and worked for the University Hospital and Merrill Pharmaceutical Co. She was introduced to her future husband, Marvin Jester, by her future sister-in-law when both lived at the YWCA in downtown Cincinnati Marvin and Joan were married on August 7, 1949. They moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1950 and later spent fours in Great Britain. They returned to Cincinnati in 1963. Joan was very interested in genealogy, was an avid reader and seamstress, loved to sing with her church choir and enjoyed gardening, traveling and knitting. She volunteered in the Finneytown school district, mentoring elementary children with learning disabilities. Both she and Marvin were actively involved in their local church., Northminster Presbyterian Church. After her sons left home for college, she pursued and received a Master of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati. Joan was hired by the Harrison school district and provided high school students with career counseling. Joan leaves behind her two sons, David and Richard, their wives Penny and Kathy, four grandchildren (Alana, Tori, Ben and Aaron) and one great grandchild (Sebastian). The family wishes to thank Marjorie P Lee, Home Care Assistance (especially Angela) and Vitas Hospice for Joan's loving care. A memorial service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday, July 18 at 1 PM. On In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in her memory.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019