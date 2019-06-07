|
Joan K. Schneider
West Chester - 91, (nee Koetter), passed away peacefully June 5, 2019 at . Beloved wife of the late Carl "Bill" Schneider; devoted mother of Steve (Mary Jo) Schneider, Joe (Laura) Schneider and Sue (Roche) McGreevy; loving grandmother of Joe, Abby, Andrew, Mark (Annie), Christine, Kellie (Juan), Karly, Kyle (Ali) and Kate; great-grandmother of Chase, Luke, Carmen, Lillie and Nash; dear sister of the late Roselyn Roth. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Mount Notre Dame or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 7, 2019