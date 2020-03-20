|
Joan M. Rairden
Cincinnati - Joan M Rairden (nee Maertz) passed peacefully on March 17th, 2020
Born on May 17th, 1951 in Cincinnati to Henry and Mary Adel Maertz.
Survived by her mother, Mary Adel, husband, Greg & children Meredith (Jason Koterba), Scott (Erin) & Mark (Katie); grandchildren Collin, Emerson, Palmer, Piper & Domenico; Brothers James (Sandy), Gary (Sylvia), Tom (Kathy); sister in law, Terri (Robert Graff); nieces & nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for Summer 2020.
Memorials made to:
: https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/ & SPCA: https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020