Sister Joan Michael, C.T.



Sister Joan Michael, of the Community of the Transfiguration in Glendale, slipped quietly into eternity in the early hours of October 10. She was born in Philadelphia and lived in a variety of places. A life-long Episcopalian, she knew from a young age that she was called to become a Sister - to serve Christ through caring for and teaching children. She was received as a Postulant on October 18, 1951 and gave herself in Life Profession on that same day four years later. She served in California, Texas, Japan, northern Ohio and at the convent, primarily working with children. She earned a Master's degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati in Montessori Education and taught many years at the Community's Bethany School until her health would no longer permit her to do so. Even when she was largely confined to her bed, her spirit was lively with her love for the beauty of snow, cats, the many other wonders of Creation, the Cincinnati Reds and children. Her greatest love, up until the end, is reflected in what she wrote in her final wishes, "No homily about me! Jesus only!"



A private requiem will be held at the Convent of the Transfiguration on the Eve of All Saints, October 31. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany School for scholarships or for the Building Fund.









