Joan N. Lea
Cincinnati - Joan Lea was the loving wife to the late Lester Lea for 56 years; dear mother to Tom (Maki) Lea, Laurie (Tim) Gellenbeck and Sandy (Ron) Terry; grandmother to 9; great grandmother to 13; sister to Georgia Lee (Don) Haarmon and Darlene (John) Lambert. Joan passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes beginning at 10am until time of service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Village Hospice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019